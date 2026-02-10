Gilani meets UAE FNC Speaker in Abu Dhabi

ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP):Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani held a productive meeting with Speaker of the UAE Federal National Council (FNC) Saqr Ghobash in Abu Dhabi, during which both sides discussed bilateral relations and explored new avenues of cooperation.

The meeting, followed by a warm and cordial lunch, provided an opportunity for the two leaders to reflect on the long-standing history of Pakistan–UAE relations and identify areas for further collaboration, according to a news release.

During the meeting, the Chairman Senate and the Speaker FNC reaffirmed the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between Pakistan and the UAE, rooted in shared values, mutual respect and a long tradition of close engagement.

They expressed satisfaction over the progress made in recent years, particularly in trade, investment and people-to-people ties.

Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani thanked the Speaker FNC for the warm hospitality and welcomed the UAE’s contributions to Pakistan’s economic stability, including the $10 billion investment commitment.

He also extended an invitation to Saqr Ghobash to visit Pakistan, which was graciously accepted.

“We are delighted to accept the invitation and look forward to visiting Pakistan soon,” Speaker Ghobash said, adding that the visit would provide an opportunity to further strengthen parliamentary relations and explore new areas of cooperation.

The meeting underscored the strong commitment of both sides to deepen collaboration in various fields, including parliamentary diplomacy, trade and investment.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, with a focus on promoting peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

The visit further cemented the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between Pakistan and the UAE, with both sides expressing confidence in continued collaboration in the future.