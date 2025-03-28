17.7 C
Islamabad
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalGilani arrives in Kuala Lumpur to attend IPS Conference
National

Gilani arrives in Kuala Lumpur to attend IPS Conference

7
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP): Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has arrived in Kuala Lumpur Malaysia to attend the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers (IPS) Conference.
Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani will address the participants of the Conference, said a news release.
Gilani also held an important meeting with renowned Islamic scholar Sheikh Afifuddin Jilani in Kuala Lumpur.
The meeting discussed the challenges facing the Islamic world and the unity of the Muslim world.
Sheikh Afifuddin Jilani invited Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani to attend the shrine of Hazrat Abdul Qadir Jilani in Baghdad.
The chairman said that Joint efforts will have to be made to eliminate Islamophobia and promote inter-faith harmony.
He said that Sheikh Afifuddin Jilani has a key role in promoting Islamic values and tolerance.
He said that Effective steps must be taken to solve the global challenges facing the Muslim Ummah.
Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani said that Collective efforts are needed to solve the challenges facing the Islamic world. Sheikh Afifuddin Jilani’s academic and spiritual experience is an asset to the Muslim Ummah.
Yousaf Raza Gillani said that Sheikh Afifuddin Jilani’s services in promoting interfaith harmony are commendable. “It will be a privilege for me to attend the shrine of Hazrat Abdul Qadir Jilani in Baghdad”, he added.
He said, “ We must work together to prevent negative propaganda against Muslims at the global level, agreed to continue the joint struggle for the welfare of the Muslim Ummah.”
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

NEOC launches eid mubarak initiative

Petrol prices slashed by Rs.1 per liter

3 Pashto films to release this Eid, reigniting regional Cinema

SNGPL disconnects four meters

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan