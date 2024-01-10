ECP to unveil preliminary candidate lists on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP):The preliminary lists of candidates will be released by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday, and candidates can opt to withdraw their nomination papers until Friday.

According to the spokesperson of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the process of hearing appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers by the appellate tribunals for the general elections 2024 concluded Wednesday. These tribunals are being headed by judges of the High Courts.

Electoral symbols will be assigned on Saturday, coinciding with the release of the final list of candidates on the same day. The general elections are set for the 8th of the next month.