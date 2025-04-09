ECO Secretary General meets Aleem Khan, discusses regional economic development matters

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (APP):The Secretary-General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Dr. Asad Majid Khan, on Wednesday called on Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan and discussed key matters related to economic and trade development among 10 South Asian countries.

Moreover, Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul (ITI) Road Transport Corridor, Pakistan’s Transport Corridors (Rail & Road) and the Euro-Asian Transport Link were also came under discussion, said a press release issued.

ECO Secretary-General extended invitation to Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan to attend the upcoming summit of ECO being held in Tehran in June, this year.

He highlighted that the 10 Member countries including Central Asian states, Turkiye and Pakistan can work together on a common platform for joint initiatives in various sectors. Welcoming the Secretary-General of ECO, Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan highlighted that Pakistan can play a significant role in human resource and workforce for different countries.

He further added that mutual cooperation could be enhanced in sectors such as Communications, Energy, Infrastructure and Mining among the member countries. Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan also noted that efforts are underway in Pakistan to foster innovation in the communications sector through digitalization while active trade routes are functioning through Iran, Afghanistan, and China, connecting Pakistan to Azerbaijan and other central Asian States.

Abdul Aleem Khan congratulated Asad Majid Khan on assuming as the 14th Secretary-General of ECO in August last year and assured him of Pakistan’s full cooperation and proactive role for this ECO. It was also agreed during the meeting that prior to the June meeting in Iran, detailed preparatory work on trade matters between Pakistan, Iran, and other countries will be completed to ensure swift progress afterwards.