DPM, Egyptian FM discuss regional developments

ISLAMABAD, Apr 26 (APP):

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Saturday held a telephone conversation with Foreign Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt Dr. Badr Abdelatty.

Discussing recent regional developments, the Deputy Prime Minister firmly rejected India’s baseless allegations, condemned its unilateral actions, and false propaganda against Pakistan.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to safeguarding its national interests while promoting regional peace and stability.

Both leaders also discussed avenues to enhance Pakistan-Egypt bilateral cooperation.