32.9 C
Islamabad
Sunday, May 4, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeLatest NewsDPM Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s vision for a peaceful neighbourhood, enhanced trade, connectivity
Latest NewsNational

DPM Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s vision for a peaceful neighbourhood, enhanced trade, connectivity

189
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, May 4 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Sunday reaffirmed Pakistan’s vision for a peaceful neighbourhood, enhanced trade and connectivity, sustainable development and prosperity.
The DPM/ FM chaired a high-level meeting at the Foreign Ministry to follow up on the outcomes of his visit to Kabul, Afghanistan, on April 19, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.
During the meeting, officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant line ministries were briefed on progress in the implementation of earlier decisions.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan