Dar reaffirms Gov’t commitment to regulate sugar prices countrywide

ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to actively monitor supply and regulate sugar prices nationwide to ensure market stability and affordability for consumers.

Chairing a meeting on the sugar situation in Pakistan, the deputy PM reviewed compliance with the committee’s agreement reached earlier and expressed satisfaction with the downward trend in prices.

He directed Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) to ensure full compliance with the agreement whereby retail prices are at or below Rs. 164 per kg throughout the country.

