National

CJCSC, Service Chiefs felicitate Pakistanis on eve of Eid ul Fitr

RAWALPINDI, Mar 30 (APP): The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and the Service Chiefs extend their heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to all Pakistanis.

“Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the conclusion of Ramazan, stands as a symbol of unity, compassion, and gratitude.

For our soldiers, the true essence of Eid is embodied in the honor of defending our cherished nation—even in separation from family—while striving to foster peace, prosperity, and harmony,” said a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here.

“This auspicious occasion affords us the opportunity to reflect upon the unwavering valor and commitment of our national heroes—the brave men and women who safeguard our freedom and sovereignty. The Armed Forces remain deeply appreciative of the sacrifices made by these courageous individuals and the enduring support of their families,” it said.

In the spirit of Eid, the Armed Forces of Pakistan call upon all citizens to unite under the banner of love, respect, and solidarity, the very principles that define our great nation, the statement said.

