National

CJCSC calls on UAE State Defence Minister, Chief of Staff

6
RAWALPINDI, Apr 16 (APP): Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M), who is on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), called on Mohammed Fadal Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence, UAE and Lieutenant General Issa Saif Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces and Dr Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary General of Tawazun Council.

According to a news release of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the CJCSC also visited Tawazun Industrial Park and witnessed different manufacturing facilities. During separately-held meetings, the discussions focused on regional security environment and strengthening of bilateral defense cooperation.

The civil and military leadership of UAE appreciated the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and lauded their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

