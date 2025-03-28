CDA Board greenlit road rehabilitation projects

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP):The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Board, in its sixth meeting, approved multiple road rehabilitation projects to improve infrastructure in the federal capital.

The meeting chaired by Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa approved projects, including the upgradation of the IJ Principal Road North service road and the Kashmir Chowk to Faizabad Interchange stretch (Murree Road) to ease traffic congestion.

The board approved a third-party audit of all CDA projects to ensure transparency and quality control.

In a move to enhance urban planning, the board approved the establishment of a GIS Lab under the Geo-Spatial Technology Wing.

To prevent misuse of government resources, a Central Pool for official vehicles will be created, with strict allotment rules based on legal requirements and official needs.

Healthcare facilities are set to improve as the CDA engages the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for advisory services to upgrade Capital Hospital.

Meanwhile, a crackdown was announced against CDA employees illegally occupying or subletting government residences, with legal action to be taken against violators.

The board also issued a stern warning to marriage halls and marquees violating building regulations, giving them 15 days to clear outstanding dues or face a 50% penalty and legal consequences after June 10.

Chairman Randhawa emphasized that these measures reflect CDA’s commitment to good governance and public welfare, aiming to make Islamabad a model city through sustainable development.

The meeting concluded with directives for immediate implementation of all decisions.