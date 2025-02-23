13.8 C
Alkhidmat Foundation launches Gaza packing drive

ISLAMABAD, Feb 23 (APP):The Alkhidmat Foundation has launched a  ‘Gaza Packing Drive’ to provide essential relief to women and children affected by the conflict in Gaza.
On this occasion, Air Marshal (R) Farooq Habib expressed his gratitude to the volunteers, including students from various universities. He remarked that he was pleased to see the youth’s dedication and potential to support the innocent children of Gaza.
He further stated, “Palestine is suffering.”
 He urged people to participate actively in this humanitarian cause.
Students from several universities in Islamabad, including NUST, Riphah, Fatima Jinnah, Iqra, and ICT College, along with journalists and individuals from various walks of life, participated in the drive.
