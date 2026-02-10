AIOU facilitates students by extending admission dates

ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP): Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in order to facilitate students has extended the admission deadline without late fee up to February 25 for Matric, FA, Associate Degree, BS, B.Ed, Postgraduate Diploma and Certificate programs.

According to the university on Tuesday, admissions for MS, MPhil and PhD programs will also remain open until February 17. Additionally, the last date for enrollment of continuing students has also been fixed as February 17.

The university administration stated that the decision was taken to provide maximum convenience to prospective and continuing students across the country.

For further details, students are advised to visit the official website or contact their nearest AIOU Regional Campus.