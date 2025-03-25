26.6 C
Islamabad
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalAhsan, Armaghan condole with COAS over mother’s demise
National

Ahsan, Armaghan condole with COAS over mother’s demise

39
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Mar 25 (APP):Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal, and Minister of State Armaghan Subhani on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of the mother of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir.
In their separate messages, they said the loss of a great personality like a mother was a wound that never healed.
The ministers sympathized with the COAS, prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with equanimity.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan