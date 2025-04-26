44 million children vaccinated in nationwide Polio campaign

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 26 (APP): The government has successfully administered anti-polio drops to over 44 million children across Pakistan in five days during ongoing vaccination drive.

According to the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC), the ongoing polio vaccination campaign is being conducted simultaneously in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The vaccination coverage has reached 97 percent in Punjab and Sindh, and 99 percent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. In the federal capital Islamabad, 99 percent of the target has been achieved, while Azad Jammu and Kashmir reported 100 percent coverage, and Gilgit-Baltistan achieved 99 percent.

The NEOC further stated that an additional one million children are expected to be vaccinated over the next two days.

Parents have been urged to fully cooperate with polio workers and ensure that all children under the age of five receive polio drops during every campaign.