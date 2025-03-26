UN welcomes Black Sea navigation accord as ‘crucial’ to global food security

- Advertisement -

UNITED NATIONS, Mar 26 (APP): The United Nations Wednesday welcomed an agreement on freedom of navigation in the Black Sea to ensure the protection of civilian vessels and port infrastructure, saying it “will be a crucial contribution to global food security and supply chains.”

In a statement, Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for Secretary-General António Guterres, told reporters at the regular noon briefing in New York that the UN chief’s good offices remain available to support all efforts towards a lasting peace in Ukraine.

“Reaching an agreement on freedom of navigation in the Black Sea to ensure the protection of civilian vessels and port infrastructure, will be a crucial contribution to global food security and supply chains, reflecting the importance of trade routes from both Ukraine and the Russian Federation to global markets,” Dujarric said.

“The Secretary-General reiterates his hope that such efforts will pave the way for a durable ceasefire and contribute to achieving a just, comprehensive and lasting peace in Ukraine, in line with the UN Charter, international law and relevant UN resolutions and in full respect of Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he added.

Earlier, the United States announced separate agreements with Ukraine and Russia on Tuesday to pause their strikes in the Black Sea and against each other’s energy targets.

The United Nations has been working consistently on the issue, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said, especially since U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wrote to the leaders of Ukraine, Russia and Turkey in February last year to put forward a proposal for “safe and free navigation in the Black Sea.”

The United Nations and Turkey brokered the Black Sea Initiative between Russia and Ukraine in July 2022 to allow the safe export of Ukrainian grain. Under an accompanying three-year memorandum of understanding, U.N. officials agreed to help Russia move its food and fertilizer exports to foreign markets.

Russia withdrew from the Black Sea Initiative in July 2023, complaining that its food and fertilizer exports faced serious obstacles.

Top U.N. trade official Rebeca Grynspan has continued to work with Russia on implementation of the MOU and most recently met with Russian officials in

“The United Nations also remains closely engaged in the continued implementation of the memorandum of understanding,” Dujarric said.