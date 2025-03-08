Saudi Arabia hosts global conference to strengthen Islamic unity

- Advertisement -

By Rehan Khan

MAKKAH, Mar 08 (APP): The second edition of the international conference, Building Bridges between Islamic Schools of Thought, commenced in Makkah under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Organized by the Muslim World League, this year’s conference is titled Towards an Effective Islamic Coalition and brings together grand Muftis and scholars from over 90 countries, representing various Islamic sects and denominations.

The conference aims to develop practical programs to reinforce the document on building bridges between Islamic schools of thought and coordinate efforts to tackle shared challenges and threats.

The conference opened with a speech by Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al Sheikh, delivered on his behalf by Dr Fahd bin Saad Al-Majed, Secretary-General of the Council of Senior Scholars.

He urged participants to raise the voice of wisdom and promote unity, emphasizing the need to avoid sectarian conflicts and build trust among Muslims. He highlighted the importance of fostering brotherhood and warned against divisive tendencies that have historically plagued the Islamic world.

Sheikh Dr Muhammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, underscored that diversity and difference are a divine law, present in Islam for centuries. He cautioned against the destructive consequences of sectarian disputes, stressing that such divisions have harmed both Islam and Muslims. “Each sect has its own particularity, but unity does not require uniformity,” he said, advocating for respect and coexistence.

Dr Hamid Shahriari, Secretary-General of the World Assembly for the Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought in Iran, described the Document on Building Bridges as a landmark initiative based on rigorous scholarly analysis. He urged scholars to reaffirm that all who testify to the Islamic faith are part of the same nation.

Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), called for rejecting divisions and working toward a unified vision to restore the Muslim world’s stature. Similarly, Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the Emirates Fatwa Council, emphasized the importance of a broad-based Islamic unity, citing key principles that could help achieve this goal.

Mawlawi Abdul Hakim Shari’i, Afghanistan’s Minister of Justice, highlighted the necessity of cooperation among scholars and religious leaders to forge consensus on critical issues. Dr Sayyed Abu Al-Qasim Al-Dibaji, Secretary-General of the International Islamic Fiqh Organization, stressed the need to overcome minor differences and focus on shared principles to strengthen unity.

The opening session also featured addresses from Ahmad Mazani, Chairman of Indonesia’s People’s Consultative Assembly; Dr Ahmed Hassan Al-Taha, Chief Scholar of the Iraqi Fiqh Council; Sheikh Bujar Spahiu, Grand Mufti of Albania; and Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Following the inaugural session, the conference launched discussions under the theme Towards an Effective Islamic Coalition, alongside a session on Jurisprudence of Difference and the Culture of Coalition.

The other day, the conference continues with four key sessions: Elements of the Islamic Coalition, Joint Action among Islamic Schools of Thought, Issues of the Ummah and Coordination of Positions, and The Journey of Islamic-Islamic Dialogue.

The event will conclude with a final session unveiling the Encyclopedia of Islamic Intellectual Coalition, prepared by Saudi Arabia’s Center for Intellectual Protection. This initiative will serve as a roadmap for reinforcing Islamic unity and common values.