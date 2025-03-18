Kasymaliev meets with World Bank delegation

- Advertisement -

BISHKEK, Mar 18 (Kabar/APP) : Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers – Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev held a meeting with the World Bank delegation headed by Regional Director for Central Asia Tatyana Proskuryakova.

The Cabinet of Ministers said that during the meeting the parties exchanged views on the Kambarata HPP-1 construction project. Issues related to budget support of the World Bank, as well as proposals for improving the country’s investment climate were discussed.

“The Kyrgyz Republic highly appreciates the long-term support and partnership with the World Bank. The World Bank is not only the main partner of Kyrgyzstan, but also a reliable ally in the implementation of reforms aimed at development,” said Adylbek Kasymaliev.

World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia Tatyana Proskuryakova congratulated Kyrgyzstan on the successful completion of border issues with Tajikistan. She expressed interest in further deepening cooperation on large-scale projects and other issues on the agenda.