International News

China Buzz: Young Chinese embrace traditional Hanfu fashion

BEIJING, April 28 (BRNN/APP): Hanfu, the traditional Chinese clothing, is experiencing a revival among the country’s youth.
The number of Hanfu clothing stores in Luoyang, central China’s Henan Province has surged from just 18 in early 2023 to more than 3,000 now, according to local data. With this boom in Hanfu shops, the city attracted 5.2 million visitors seeking to try on the traditional garments in 2024, generating 880 million yuan ($123 million) in consumer spending.
Young people wearing flowing robes and elaborate designs can be seen throughout Luoyang, where the historical garments create a striking visual harmony with the city’s ancient architecture.
During the “Belt and Road Youth Friendship Exchange Program — Eurasian Media Trip to Luoyang,” People’s Daily Online interviewed several Hanfu enthusiasts about their passion for this traditional dress.

