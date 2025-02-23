AJ&K president meets American lawmaker, urges US to resolve Kashmir dispute

- Advertisement -

NEW YORK, Feb 23 (APP): The visiting President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Sunday held a meeting with United States’ Congressman Tom Souzzi during which he called for the U.S. to play a mediatory role in resolving the Kashmir dispute,” according to a press release.

The AJ&K president told Congressman Souzzi, who is also the Chairman of the Pakistan Caucus in Congress, that there would be no peace in the subcontinent until the decades-old dispute is resolved.

Kashmir, he said, is the key to peace in South Asia, pointing out that both India and Pakistan are nuclear powers.

and any big or small accident between them could embroil the whole world, the press release said.

Noting that former President Bill Clinton had called Kashmir the most dangerous region in the world, the Azad Kashmir president called for the international community, particularly the U.S., to play their role in settling the Kashmir dispute.

During the meeting, President Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry invited Congressman Souzzi to visit Azad Kashmir and he accepted the invitation, it said.