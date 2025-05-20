UN relief chief welcomes limited Gaza aid resumption – but it’s a ‘drop in the ocean’

- Advertisement -

UNITED NATIONS, May 19 (APP): The UN humanitarian affairs chief, Tom Fletcher, has welcomed Israel’s decision to allow limited aid to cross into Gaza after 11 weeks of complete blockade – but significantly more is needed “starting tomorrow morning”.

Fletcher said in a statement on Monday that nine UN trucks were cleared to enter the southern Kerem Shalom crossing earlier in the day.

“But it is a drop in the ocean of what is urgently needed…We have been reassured that our work will be facilitated through existing, proven mechanisms. I am grateful for that reassurance, and Israel’s agreement to humanitarian notification measures that reduce the immense security threats of the operation.”

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday expressed his alarm over the intensifying air strikes and ground operations in Gaza “which have resulted in the killing of hundreds of Palestinian civilians in recent days, including many women and children, and, of course, large-scale evacuation orders.”

The UN chief reiterated his call for the rapid, safe, and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian assistance at scale directly to civilians, in order to avert famine, alleviate widespread suffering, and prevent further loss of life.

Briefing reporters on Monday, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that the secretary-general “welcomes the ongoing efforts by the mediators to reach a deal in Gaza. He has repeatedly warned that the continued violence and the destruction will only compound civilian suffering and heighten the risk of a broader regional conflict.”

He added that the Secretary-General “firmly rejects any forced displacement of the Palestinian population.”

Fletcher, the UN relief chief, said in his statement that he was determined to ensure UN aid reaches those in greatest need and make sure that any risk of theft would be minimised.

He said the UN aid coordination office, OCHA, had realistic expectations: “Given ongoing bombardment and acute hunger levels, the risks of looting and insecurity are significant.”

UN aid workers are committed to doing their jobs, “even against these odds,” he said, thanking humanitarian colleagues for their courage and determination.

“The limited quantities of aid now being allowed into Gaza are of course no substitute for unimpeded access to civilians in such dire need,” Mr. Fletcher continued.

“The UN has a clear, principled and practical plan to save lives at scale, as I set out last week.

He called on Israeli authorities to:

— Open at least two crossings into Gaza, in the north and south;

— Simplify and expedite procedures together with removing quotas limiting aid;

— Lift access impediments and cease military operations when and where aid is being delivered, and,

— Allow UN teams to cover the whole range of needs – food, water, hygiene, shelter, health, fuel and gas for cooking.

Fletcher said to reduce looting, there must be a regular flow of aid, and humanitarians must be permitted to use multiple routes.

“We are ready and determined to scale up our life-saving operation Gaza and respond to the needs of people, wherever they are,” he stressed – calling again for the protection of civilians, a resumption of the ceasefire and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

He concluded by saying the operation would be tough – “but the humanitarian community will take any opening we have.”

APP/ift