UN relief chief warns of global ripple effects from escalating Mideast conflict

UNITED NATIONS, Mar 07 (APP): UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher Friday warned that the widening conflict in the Middle East could trigger far-reaching humanitarian consequences well beyond the region.

He told reporters at UN Headquarters in New York, that disruptions to key maritime routes such as the Strait of Hormuz could drive up food prices, strain health systems and make humanitarian supplies harder to deliver, hitting the most vulnerable people first.

Fletcher also cautioned that the crisis risks diverting attention and resources from other major emergencies, from Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo to Ukraine.

He reiterated his call for renewed commitment to international law and protection for humanitarian workers, stressing that aid teams will continue supporting civilians caught in the escalating violence.

The world, Fletcher added, is facing a moment of “grave peril” as humanitarian crises become increasingly interconnected.

He said the consequences of the fighting risk spiraling beyond the control of those instigating it, while vast resources are being poured into warfare even as humanitarian aid budgets are cut.

In this context, Fletcher urged an urgent shift towards diplomacy and restraint.

“What we need is de-escalation and immediate cessation of hostilities, genuine dialogue and negotiations in line with the Charter of the United Nations. We need calmer heads to prevail.”

