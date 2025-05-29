Top UN envoy urges Israel to end devastating strikes, starvation of civilians

- Advertisement -

UNITED NATIONS, May 29 (APP): The people of Israeli-blockaded Gaza are being “starved and denied the very basics,” while the region stands at a dangerous crossroads, the UN’s Middle East peace envoy, Sigrid Kaag, warned the Security Council Wednesday, urging immediate action to halt the strikes, restore aid and advance a two-State solution before time runs out.

Ms. Kaag, interim UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, said that the man-made crisis unfolding in Gaza has plunged civilians into “an abyss.”

“Since the collapse of the ceasefire in March, civilians have constantly come under fire, confined to ever-shrinking spaces, and deprived of lifesaving relief,” she said.

“Israel must halt its devastating strikes on civilian life and infrastructure.”

With families cut off from aid for weeks on end, and only a fraction of the needed relief now entering the enclave, starvation looms, she told delegates.

“The entire population of Gaza is facing the risk of famine,” Ms. Kaag warned, adding that the limited aid permitted into the enclave is “comparable to a lifeboat after the ship has sunk.”

Ms. Kaag emphasized that humanitarian aid must not depend on political negotiations, noting that the UN aid operation is prepared to deliver assistance immediately, in accordance with international law.

“Aid cannot be negotiable,” she said.

Ms. Kaag called on Israel to halt its devastating strikes and allow full access for humanitarian aid and commercial goods.

At the same time, she stressed that Israel has the right to live in peace and security.

Ms. Kaag emphasized that durable security “cannot be achieved solely through force”, it must be built on mutual recognition, justice, and rights for all.

“A better path exists that resolves this conflict, de-escalates regional tensions and achieves a shared vision for peace,” she said.

The upcoming high-level international conference in June, co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia, presents a critical opportunity to relaunch a path toward ending the occupation and realizing the two-State solution based on international law, UN resolutions and previous agreements.

“It must not be another rhetorical exercise,” she said.

“We need to pivot ourselves from declarations to decisions. We need to implement rather than adopt new texts.”

In her briefing, Ms. Kaag described the deep despair of civilians in Gaza, where families now bid farewell not with a “goodbye, see you tomorrow”, but with the words “see you in heaven.”

“Death is their companion. It’s not life, it’s not hope,” she continued, stressing that Gazans deserve more than survival – they deserve a future.

Urging bold political action, she called for adherence to international law, and support for a reformed Palestinian Government that can govern both Gaza and the West Bank.

“Statehood is a right, not a reward,” Ms. Kaag said.

“Let us not be remembered as the generation that let the two-State solution disappear. Let us be the generation that chose courage over caution, justice over inertia and peace over politics. Let us be part of a generation that can make this happen.”

Ambassador Riyad Mansour, Permanent Observer of the State of Palestine, said that the images of hungry and desperate people trying to get aid supplies in are “gut-wrenching” and “heart-breaking.”

“These are people, human beings, deprived of water, food, medicine for so long and hanging to life by a thread,” he said, adding that this is “outraging the Palestinian people – all of them, including me.”

“It is outrageous to see this situation, and still you are not acting,” he said, pointing to Security Council members: “how much more do you want?”

He added that the UN plan for aid, with its proven capacity on the ground remains the only viable plan to deliver relief supplies and it has all necessary safeguards – “if that is the true concern.”

“But the true concern is how to get rid of the Palestinians by killing them, starving them, and destroying Gaza so they have no choice but to leave if they want to live,” Mansour said.

Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon would have the world believe that the UN “spreads panic and makes declarations detached from reality”, claiming that Israel is steadily facilitating the entry of aid into Gaza.”