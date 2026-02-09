Islamabad suicide attack draws condemnation from China, other countries: Prof Cheng

BEIJING, Feb 9 (APP): The deadly suicide bombing that struck a mosque in Islamabad on February 6 has aroused strong condemnation from across the globe, laying bare the extreme barbarity and cruelty inherent in terrorism. On February 8, China responded swiftly and resolutely through its Foreign Ministry spokesperson, extending sincere sympathy to the grief-stricken Pakistani people and reaffirming its unwavering and uncompromising opposition to all forms of terrorism.

This was stated by Prof. Cheng Xizhong, Senior Research Fellow at the Charhar Institute, a non-governmental Chinese think-tank on diplomacy and international studies based in Beijing.

He said that China’s condolences embody the profound and time-honored friendship between the two all-weather strategic cooperative partners, who have long stood side by side in safeguarding national security and stability. By condemning this heinous attack, China made it unequivocally clear that terrorism recognizes no borders, no religions and no distinction between the innocent—it is a common enemy of humanity that must be combated with zero tolerance.

Targeting innocent worshippers in a sacred place of worship, the attack flagrantly violated human dignity, basic human rights, and international humanitarian law, trampling on the most fundamental values of civilization. While Pakistan promptly launched an investigation into the incident and apprehended relevant suspects, China’s firm support is crucial to helping the country tide over this difficult period. This stance is consistent with the global consensus: the UN Secretary-General and numerous countries have also strongly condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with Pakistan, he added.

He opined that solidarity and cooperation stand as the only viable path to vanquishing the rampant scourge of terrorism. China’s unequivocal stance, which upholds fundamental justice, has further forged the profound friendship between China and Pakistan.

The international community must resolutely abandon double standards, intensify counter-terrorism cooperation, and join hands to safeguard global peace and stability. Notably, investigations have confirmed that the perpetrator received overseas training, and foreign forces are suspected of providing financial support and abetting this terrorist act. China firmly condemns such acts of foreign interference, and stresses that all those who condone and harbor terrorism will inevitably be held accountable by history and the international community, he added.