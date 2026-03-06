China to foster a trillion-yuan industry in the sky

Beijing, Mar 06 (APP):Against the living canvas of the night, horses galloping above the sky of Hefei, the capital city of Central China’s Anhui Province.

What distinguishes this Guinness-World-Record-breaking performance is not only the sheer grandiosity, but the performers: drones.

This impressive snippet on China’s Spring Festival gala last month offers a glimpse of this rapidly expanding industry in China, dubbed as “low-altitude economy”, which refers to low-altitude flight activities integrating drones, eVTOLs, helicopters, and related infrastructure.

As application scenarios extend into county-level regions and infrastructure improves, the size of this strategic sector is projected to surpass RMB one trillion in 2026.

For the third consecutive year, this strategic sector was highlighted in China’s government work report. Submitted on Thursday to the National People’s Congress (NPC), the document names it a key emerging pillar industry, alongside integrated circuits, aviation, aerospace, and biomedicine.

“The low-altitude industry is shifting from technological exploration to large-scale application,” said Chen Shuxian, an NPC Deputy. Data from commercial information provider ITJUZI records an additional 255 investment events in this sector in 2025, up 71% year-on-year.

Guangdong Province, home to more than 15,000 companies involved in low-altitude aviation—accounting for over 30% of the nation’s total—is leading the charge. The province also dominates the global market, with consumer-grade drones holding 70% of the market share and industrial-grade drones capturing 50% globally. In 2025, drone exports from Guangdong surged by 40.9%. The EH216-S, a product of EHang, a Guangdong-based company, has become the world’s first electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft to receive certification for manned flight.

“Globally, one of the most influential scenarios for Chinese eVTOLs is in drone formation shows, with two Shenzhen-based companies dominating 80% of the global share,” said Sun Yang, Vice President of the Shenzhen UAV Industry Association.

“Relying on a complete industrial chain, the cost of a single component is one-fifth to one-sixth of that in the United States. There is a saying is that walk through Huaqiangbei, a sub-district of Guangdong Province and one of the largest electronics markets in the world, and you’ll get all the parts and components needed for a UAV. In the future, we expect more UAVs to serve international markets at the consumer level,” he added.

China has already seen wide application at industrial level, from agricultural and forestry pest control, urban patrol and management, to emergency response, and logistical transportation.

According to China Information Industry Association, over 300,000 agricultural drones had been deployed nationwide by November 2025, covering more than 495 million acres for pest control, fertilization, and aerial transportation. The sector is transitioning to a multitasking model, with drones now involved in activities such as sowing, fertilizing, hoisting, field inspection, and disaster assessment. In line inspection, UAVs in Kunshan, Jiangsu Province, have achieved 100% coverage of power transmission lines. In complex terrain, the Tianma-1000 unmanned transport aircraft successfully completed its test flight in January as China’s first large-capacity, medium/low-cost unmanned air transport platform, designed for high-altitude and complex terrain.

Consumers are also becoming increasingly involved. Meituan, China’s retail e-commerce giant, completed 740,000 commercial drone deliveries in cities like Shenzhen, Shanghai, and Dubai by September 2025, driven by demand for high-frequency services like food delivery, pharmaceuticals, and instant retail.

Aviation sports and experiential consumption continue to heat up. In the first nine months of 2025, the air tour business saw 672,000 sightseeing passengers, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 27.7%.

“China’s advantages lie in our strong cost control and research capabilities. We have top institutions like Beihang University, Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, and Northwestern Polytechnical University, which are renowned for producing top talent in the aerospace field. Another key factor is our integration of industry, academia, and research. In 2025, we proposed the establishment of a dedicated UAV department in universities, with over 100 higher education institutions submitting proposals. The second half of the year will see a large number of students enrolling in these specialized programs,” Sun said.

Between 2015 and 2024, the number of invention patent applications in China’s low-altitude economy grew more than elevenfold. In the first half of 2025 alone, 11,165 new patent applications were filed, representing a 51.6% year-on-year increase, CEN reported.

“The next focus is improving eVTOL control systems and battery technology. This includes advancements in solid-state batteries, which will enable longer flight duration. If they can extend their stay in the air from 15 minutes to one hour or more, they would not only enhance sightseeing experience but also become viable for sustainable transportation operations.”

On the infrastructure front, low-altitude zones and flight routes will continue to evolve. In 2026, many regions will advance the planning of these zones, following last year’ momentum. For instance, Nanjing city approved 166 new airspace zones in the first ten months of 2025, covering over 2,000 square kilometers, and 28 new flight routes spanning 556 kilometers. According to Guosen Securities, from 2025 to 2030, the total investment in constructing general airports and eVTOL landing pads across China will reach 599.6 billion yuan, with over 800 new landing points expected to be added in 2026 alone.