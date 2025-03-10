14.9 C
Policeman killed in Bajaur firing

BAJAUR, Mar 10 (APP):One person was killed and another sustained injuries in a firing incident that occurred near Tehsil Mamond area of Bajaur district, tv channels quoting police reported on Monday.
According to details, unknown assailants opened fire and killed a policeman near Tehsil Mamond area of Bajaur.
A passer by was also injured in the same firing incident. Police team reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital. Police have also started search operation to trace the perpetrators.
