Police recover vehicles stolen from Karachi

HYDERABAD, Apr 21 (APP):The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) has claimed to have recovered 2 cars stolen from different areas of Karachi.

The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed here on Monday that 3 vehicles were found in abandoned condition from City and Qasimabad areas.

He added that the 2 vehicles, which were lifted from the limits of Preedi and Aram Bagh police stations in Karachi, had been located.

However, he told, the police were checking the record of the third car with the Sindh Excise Department.