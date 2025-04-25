Key suspect arrested in murder of Rangers personnel

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Apr 25 (APP):The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Sindh Police, acting on intelligence reports, arrested a key suspect involved in the murder of Rangers personnel Zaheeruddin during a joint operation in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth area.

The suspect, identified as Essa alias Bismillah, was apprehended following a targeted raid.

According to officials, he and his accomplice, Saeed alias Toor Khan, have been involved in multiple robbery incidents across Sohrab Goth, Jamali Goth, Super Highway, and surrounding areas. Arms and ammunition used in the murder were recovered from Essa’s possession.

Zaheeruddin was fatally shot by unidentified motorcycle-riding suspects during a robbery in Sohrab Goth. The suspects fled the scene after the attack. A case was registered the next day at Sohrab Goth Police Station on the complaint of the victim’s brother.

Following the incident, a joint investigation team led by SSP Investigation was constituted. Based on intelligence inputs, the team launched a raid within the Sohrab Goth jurisdiction.

During the operation, the suspects opened fire on the raiding party. In the retaliatory fire, Essa was injured and taken into custody, while his accomplice managed to escape under the cover of darkness. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the absconding suspect.

During initial interrogation, Essa confessed to shooting and killing Zaheeruddin during a robbery attempt along with his accomplice Saeed.

The arrested suspect, along with the recovered weapons and ammunition, has been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.