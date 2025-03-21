Kashmir Council EU pays tributes to Kashmir freedom struggle leader  late Syed Ali Ahmed Shah

- Advertisement -

MIRPUR (AJK), Mar 21 (APP):Brussels-based European Union chapter of Kashmir Council has paid tributes to the former President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Ghazi-e-Millat Syed Ali Ahmed Shah on his 35th death anniversary.

In his message on the death anniversary released to the media here , KC EU’s Chairman, Ali Raza Syed stated that the unparalleled services rendered by Syed Ali Ahmed Shah for the freedom of Kashmir and the rights of its people would always be remembered.

“Syed Ali Ahmad Shah who was also one of the prominent leaders of All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference and close friend of Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas, the well-known freedom leader, former president of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference and former head of government of Azad Jammu Kashmir, died on March 21, 1990”, the KC EU Chief said

It should be noted that former President of the AJK Ali Ahmed Shah had been emphasizing the solution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiris throughout his life.

He also wrote various letters to the UN to implement the resolutions of this international organization, and this correspondence continued until his last breath.

Ali Raza Syed said that Ghazi-e-Millat Syed Ali Ahmed Shah was not only a great leader but also a symbol of bravery and patriotism.

He united the Kashmiri people through his leadership and always raised his voice for the protection of their rights. His great services and struggle continue to inspire the Kashmiri people.

The Chairman of the Kashmir Council Europe further stated that it was our duty to honor the national services of Syed Ali Ahmed Shah. His legacy motivates us to intensify our efforts for the freedom of Kashmir.

Ali Raza Syed appealed to the Kashmiri people to carry forward the mission of Syed Ali Ahmed Shah by demonstrating unity, solidarity, and resilience.

He emphasized that the freedom of Kashmir was our shared goal, and we would continue our struggle to achieve it, he concluded.