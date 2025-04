IESCO notifies power suspension programme

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 21 (APP): Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 AM to 13:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Pir Sohawa, Treat, Golf City, Diplomatic, Mohra Noor Bani Gala, Bani Gala, Mohra Noor, Sharifabad Feeder, Rawalpindi City Circle, Captain Amir, Amir Hamza Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, New Kalyam, Bisali, Pind Jatla, Islamabad Feed Mill, Jhatah Hathial, Lab. I&II, Industrial, Reliance Weaving Mill, Bhal, Jarrar Camp, Pepsi, Model Town, Hamik, RCC Express, Sarwar Shaheed, Sohan, Kallar City, Qureshiabad, Girja-I, Ranyal, Vanhar Feeders, Attock Circle, Hussainabad, Ahmed Nagar, Coll Sher Khan, Lalazar, Small Industrial Estate, Khanabad, Munirabad, Lala Rukh, Dhok Fateh, Kachehri, DI Colony feeders, Chakwal Circle, Duffer, PD Khan, Manara, Dhok Ghazan, DS Bilawal feeders, GSO Circle, from 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Lahtrar.II, Kror, Balwara feeders, from 12:00 PM to 05:00 PM, Kotli Satyan and surrounding areas.