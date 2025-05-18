Governor stresses need for strategic educational reforms to empower youth

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, May 18 (APP):Governor of Balochistan, Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, has emphasized the pivotal role of youth in the development and progress of any nation.

In a recent statement, the governor called for a comprehensive strategy that aligns with the evolving needs of the youth and the rapidly changing global landscape.

Adressing vice chancellors of Balochistan’s public sector universities, Governor Mandokhail urged them to foster an education-friendly environment that nurtures innovation, critical thinking, and meaningful societal impact. “The future belongs to the youth,” he said, “and it is our responsibility to equip them with the opportunities and resources they need to succeed.”

Highlighting the importance of quality education and modern skills, the governor called for a focused approach to equipped the younger generation with the tools necessary to thrive in a competitive world.

Governor Mandokhail also addressed the pressing issue of unemployment, noting that a disconnect between academic institutions and market demands is a major contributing factor. “By bridging the gap between academia and the job market, we can create new employment opportunities and pave the way for a brighter future,” he asserted.

He further stressed the vital role of teachers in educational institutions, emphasizing their responsibility to actively involve students in extracurricular activities. According to the governor, such engagement not only fosters healthy habits but also enhances creativity and builds character. “Through these efforts, we can unlock the full potential of our youth,” he concluded.

The governor’s remarks underscore a growing recognition of the need for holistic educational reform and targeted youth empowerment initiatives across the province.