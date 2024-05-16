Governor, CM Punjab resolve to work together for public welfare, development

LAHORE, May 16 (APP): Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan met Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and expressed determination to work together for sustainable development and improvement in quality of life of common man in the province during a meeting at Jati Umrah, here on Thursday.

CM Maryam Nawaz congratulated the governor on assuming his office and expressed her best wishes for him. Economic development, wheat crisis, governance, education, health facilities, law and order and other important issues including climate change were also discussed during the meeting.

Senator Pervez Rasheed, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari and other officials were present.

Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz reiterated their commitment to work together for welfare of people of Punjab during the meeting.

The governor said “our focus is to serve people and work together for development,

prosperity and stability of the country. All political parties should put aside their differences and should be on the same page,” he stressed. He also resolved to play his role in improving communication between the federation and the provincial government.

He expressed the hope that the Punjab government would resolve the wheat procurement issue on priority. He said that the Punjab government would get full support from the Governor’s House to ensure implementation of the constitution and the law.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that every constitutional position was respectable adding that efforts would be made to ensure supremacy of the rule of law in the province. She said that the governor was a constitutional position, which was a link between the provinces and the federation.

The CM said that Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) was being made more effective across the province, adding that many projects of education, health, road infrastructure and information technology have been started in Punjab. She said that special social protection programmes had been launched to ease lives of the deprived sections and all possible efforts would be made to provide relief to people of the province.