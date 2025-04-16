22.7 C
Islamabad
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticCommissioner reviews progress on GPO underpass project
Domestic

Commissioner reviews progress on GPO underpass project

10
- Advertisement -
RAWALPINDI, Apr 16 (APP):Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engr Aamir Khattak on Wednesday visited the GPO Chowk Underpass project and reviewed progress of ongoing construction work.
According to the details, the commissioner directed the relevant quarters to provide all possible facilitation to the business centers facing temporary disruption due to the work. He directed the relevant departments to use all available resources to ensure timely completion of the project.
During the visit, it was briefed that 65 % of work had been completed. Commissioner Rawalpindi said that special attention should be paid to the work pace, and quality and transparency in the project should also be ensured. He further directed that project should be completed within the stipulated period in order to facilitate people.
Hassan Waqar Cheema, Deputy Commissioner and other officials were also present on the occasion.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan