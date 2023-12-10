CM visits Bund Road project, reviews construction work

LAHORE, Dec 10 (APP):Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited both packages of the Controlled Access Corridor Bund Road project, for two hours, here on Sunday.

The CM conducted a detailed monitoring of the whole 3.7-km route from Saggian up to Niazi Chowk and from Babu Sabu up to Saggian. He reviewed ongoing construction activities on both packages and monitored construction activities of the side walls of Package 1 along with concrete laying work.

The CM reviewed the process of laying boulder frames at the side walls and expressed his satisfaction on the pace of work on Package 1. He ordered to speed up pace of work on Package 2 and issued directions to the contractor to complete the project within stipulated time period. The CM directed deputy commissioner to immediately clear encroachments on roads surrounding the project.

Talking to the media, he said that the Controlled Access Corridor Bund Road project was a mega project and 40 per cent work on Package-1 and 24 per cent work on Package-2 had been completed. The Bund Road project would be completed on time and the government would continue to update on its progress.

The CM isaid that he had talked to the prime minister regarding early completion of Imamia Colony flyover project. Hopefully, the Imamia Colony flyover project would be completed at the earliest. “I have also talked with the Prime Minister to overcome the shortage of urea fertiliser. The Prime Minister has immediately issued directions to the federal ministers regarding urea fertiliser shortage,” he said. Naqvi disclosed that 200,000 tonnes surplus urea fertiliser would reach at our sea port by Dec 20, which would end its shortage. It was our utmost strive to overcome the shortage of urea fertiliser soon. Crackdown against urea fertiliser hoarders was ongoing, he announced. Prompt steps would be undertaken wherever urea fertiliser shortage occurs in the province, he remarked. A project has been launched for the international certification of free lancers. The Punjab government by spending 50- 60 dollars would get international certification of the free lancers.

Earlier, CM Naqvi was given a briefing on the progress being made on the project. On the whole, 24 percent work on the Package 2 project from Babu Sabu up to Saggian while 40 percent work on the Package 1 from Saggian up to Niazi Chowk has been completed. 33 out of 34 girders of Package 1, whereas 38 out of 51 girders of Package 2 have been completed. 3100 panels of Package 1 have been installed whereas 551 panels of Package 2 have been installed while 1900 panels are ready. Work on 9 subways linked with both the packages is ongoing simultaneously. 24 hours work is ongoing with swift pace on the project. Provincial ministers Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Secretary Housing, Commissioner Lahore/ DG LDA, Deputy Commissioner, MD WASA and officials concerned were also present.