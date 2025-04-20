Chiragh Ghar community center inaugurated in Rahmanpura, Lahore

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Apr 20 (APP): The Action Research Collective (ARC), a Lahore-based initiative of scholars and grassroots organizers, formally inaugurated its third Chiragh Ghar Community Center in Rahmanpura last day.

The ceremony featured a symbolic candle-lighting moment, signifying the illumination of knowledge, solidarity, and community empowerment.

The inauguration was attended by prominent academics and researchers, including Professor Ali Usman Qasmi, Professor Tania Saeed, and Professor Dr. Ali Raza from LUMS University, Engineer Imran from Urban Unite along with his team, Dr. Rimsha Munir, and several other researchers and professors. Their participation added immense intellectual and symbolic value to the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Nousheen Zehra Zaidi, Director of the Action Research Collective, stated:

“Chiragh Ghars are not just physical spaces; they are beacons of hope where learning, dignity, and collective action intersect. We envision these centers as hubs where underserved communities—especially women and youth—can discover their potential, access meaningful opportunities, and build resilient futures.”

The new Chiragh Ghar will provide after-school academic support for children, vocational training for youth and women, community-led events, and will soon launch a computer lab aimed at improving digital literacy and employment prospects in the area.

Following the ceremony, guests toured the facility, including its training classrooms, reading corners, and skill development spaces dedicated to women. Local residents, especially women and children, actively participated in the event, reflecting the center’s deep-rooted connection with the community.

In just three years, ARC has successfully established two Chiragh Ghars in Lahore’s working-class neighborhoods. The initiative has conducted over 2,500 health screenings, tested more than 2,000 water samples, supported 3,000 students through educational interventions, launched 10 vocational training programs, and published seven research studies on urban rights and public health.

The newly inaugurated Chiragh Ghar stands as a testament to ARC’s continued commitment to inclusive development, community resilience, and transformative education.