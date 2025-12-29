22 arrested in anti encroachment drive in Peshawar

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Dec 29 (APP): The district administration of Peshawar on Monday carried out a grand anti encroachment operation on Dalda Zak Road near Kabotar Chowk and arrested 22 individuals involved in illegal encroachments.

The operation was conducted jointly by the District Administration Peshawar and Town Administration Chamkani against traders operating on the road placing goods outside shops and establishing illegal encroachments. Heavy machinery was used to remove all encroachments from the area.

According to Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Captain Retd. Sanaullah Khan, multiple public complaints were received regarding severe traffic congestion caused by roadside businesses and encroachments which resulted in serious inconvenience to citizens.

In response, the administration launched an operation against the encroachment mafia to restore traffic flow and ensure public convenience.

The Deputy Commissioner urged the trader community to cooperate with the district administration conduct business within legal limits and refrain from establishing encroachments.

He warned that strict legal action would be taken against violators in case of non compliance.