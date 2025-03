- Advertisement -

SARGODHA, Mar 16 (APP):Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 14 people involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering during an ongoing crackdown here on Sunday.

The task force team raided various areas of the district and caught –Sbtain, Sohail, Safeer, Sibghatullah, Saim, Waleed Khan,Hafizullah, Farzand Arain, Tariq, Sufi Khursheed and others.

Police have registered against the accused.