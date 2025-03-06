12 dead, 1,520 injured in Punjab accidents

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Mar 06 (APP):At least 12 people were killed and 1,520 injured in 1,313 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 666 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 854 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 841 drivers, 75 underage drivers, 212 pedestrians, and 479 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics showed that 274 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 335 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 110 accidents and 126 victims, and at third Multan with 81 accidents and 87 victims.

According to the data, 1,253 motorbikes, 93 auto-rickshaws, 130 motorcars, 39 vans, 16 passenger buses, 40 truck and 92 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.