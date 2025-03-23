Pakistan Day celebrated with traditional fervour at Pak HC in New Delhi

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, Mar 23 (APP): The High Commission of Pakistan in New Delhi on Sunday held a ceremony to commemorate the Pakistan Day with traditional zeal and fervour.

Chargé d’Affaires Saad Ahmad Warraich raised the national flag to the tune of national anthem at the ceremony held at the Chancery lawns.

The messages of President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as well as Deputy Prime Minister were read out.

Extending his warm felicitations on the National Day, the Chargé d’Affaires said that the historic Lahore resolution of March 23, 1940 charted the path for a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

This was a manifestation of the nation’s consensus towards an Islamic welfare state built on the canons of justice and equality for all, he said.

Paying glowing tribute to the vision of the Quaid-i-Azam and Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the Charge d’ Affaires said that the nation must continue to strive towards fulfillment of the ideals envisioned by our forefathers.

He said that the indefatigable spirit of the people of Pakistan had proven itself on every front by achieving significant milestones in the fields of innovation, industry and technology.

He said that being a nuclear power, Pakistan’s defense was impregnable, and its armed forces were an unshakable shield against internal and external threats.

The Cd’A underlined that Pakistan firmly believed in the principles of peaceful coexistence and collective wellbeing in the region and beyond.

Citing the recent renewal of the bilateral agreement on the Kartarpur Corridor as an affirmation of Pakistan’s commitment to find collaborative solutions through dialogue and diplomacy, Warraich said that such a constructive spirit is intrinsic to advance the goal of regional peace and security.

He said that a just settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people was imperative to this end.