Education ministry, Cambridge University sign MoU to establish “Allama Iqbal Visiting Fellowship”

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

CAMBRIDGE, Apr 24 (APP): The Ministry of Education and Professional Training of Pakistan and the Centre for South Asian Studies of the University of Cambridge on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish the “Allama Iqbal Visiting Fellowship” at Cambridge University.

The MoU was inked by High Commissioner of Pakistan to the United Kingdom Dr. Mohammad Faisal and Professor Shailaja Fennel of Cambridge University.

The ceremony was attended by Prof. Kamal Munir, Pro Vice Chancellor, Prof. Jude Browne, Head of Department of Politics, Cambridge University and officers of the Pakistan High Commission, London.

In his remarks, the high commissioner said that Allama Iqbal’s contributions to Pakistan’s history, literature, and philosophy were enormous and hidden to none.

He said that Allama Iqbal’s poetry, philosophy and vision played a crucial role in inspiring the movement for the creation of Pakistan.

“Known as the “architect of the idea of Pakistan” in Pakistan’s history, Allama Iqbal is considered the intellectual father of Pakistan. His vision laid the ideological foundation for the Pakistan Movement, influencing leaders like Muhammad Ali Jinnah,” he remarked.

Dr. Faisal said that the MoU marked a significant milestone in our efforts to promote Pakistan’s rich culture, literature, and intellectual heritage.

He expressed the hope that this partnership had a huge potential to strengthen educational and cultural ties between the University of Cambridge and the Pakistani academic community, fostering mutual understanding and cooperation.

Under the “Allama Iqbal Visiting Fellowship”, Government of Pakistan will nominate prominent academics, one of whom will be selected by the Centre for South Asian Studies, Cambridge University as a fellow.

The visiting fellow will engage with students and scholars on Pakistan’s history, culture, people, national and regional languages, eminent literary figures, geography and regional, economic and political environment. The visiting fellow will also undertake teaching of Urdu, Pakistan Studies, Pakistani literature, history, society and culture at the University of Cambridge.