PDWP approves development schemes worth Rs. 2.5b

LAHORE, Dec 29 (APP):Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), in its 55th meeting, here Monday, approved development scheme with an accumulative estimated cost of Rs. 2.5 billion.

Chaired by P&D Board Chairman Dr. Naeem Rauf, the forum approved the following schemes:

Rehabilitation / Widening & Improvement / Construction of Metalled Roads in Cholistan at an estimated cost of Rs. 2,500 Million.

Procurement of 34 Emergency Vehicles, and 323 HR Posts under 17 schemes approved by DDSC, reflected in ADP 2025–26. (Position paper for creation of posts and procurement of vehicles)

Establishment of Punjab Tourism Force.( Position paper for procurement of vehicles)

Upscaling of Date Palm Research Sub-Station, Jhang & Papaya Promotion through Varietal Improvement & Management and Papaya Leaf Curl Virus (2022–23 to 2025–26). (Position paper for clearance of vehicle)

The meeting was attended by the P&DB Secretary Rafaqat Ali, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, the board members and representatives from relevant departments.