JazzWorld drives AI & software exports through landmark Pakistan–Kazakhstan partnership

ISLAMABAD, Feb 04 (APP): JazzWorld Wednesday announced a landmark cross-border partnership with QazCode LLP to accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) and software exports and strengthen digital trade between Pakistan and Kazakhstan.

According to a news release the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) positions JazzWorld and its software and technology arm, Teknosys, alongside fellow VEON group company Beeline Kazakhstan and QazCode LLP at the center of a new regional collaboration model focused on joint innovation, product development, and market expansion. The partnership is designed to enable Pakistani technology solutions to scale into Central Asia and other international markets, reinforcing Pakistan’s emergence as a competitive digital exporter.

Under the agreement, the partners will jointly develop and commercialize AI-driven products, exchange advanced engineering and delivery best practices, and establish structured innovation pipelines spanning telecom, enterprise, and public-sector use cases. A strong emphasis will be placed on building export-ready digital platforms that combine local innovation with regional market access.

Talent development and capability-building form a core pillar of the collaboration. The partners will launch joint training programs, research initiatives, staff exchanges, and pilot projects to strengthen expertise in AI engineering, data science, and product management, ensuring rapid translation of innovation into commercial outcomes.

The partnership will also explore advanced collaborations in cloud infrastructure, high-performance computing, cybersecurity, and responsible AI, supported by joint R&D labs, testbeds, and proof-of-concept deployments.

To ensure strong execution, the partners will establish a Joint Steering Committee to set strategic priorities, monitor progress, and identify new growth opportunities. The committee will meet at least quarterly to drive delivery, accountability, and measurable impact.

All collaborative projects under the MoU will be governed by separate agreements and implemented in full compliance with applicable data protection, cybersecurity, and regulatory frameworks in both countries.

The MoU will remain in effect for an initial period of three years, with scope for expansion through project-specific agreements.

Commenting on the partnership, Aamir Ibrahim, Chief Executive Officer of JazzWorld, said: “This partnership reflects our ambition to move Pakistan up the global digital value chain. By combining JazzWorld’s scale and market access with deep engineering and AI capabilities, we are building export-ready platforms that deliver real economic value. Our focus is clear: turning innovation into sustainable growth, skilled jobs, and stronger digital competitiveness for Pakistan.”

Oleksii Sharavar, Chief Executive Officer of QazCode LLP, added: “JazzWorld and QazCode share a common vision: transforming artificial intelligence into measurable business and societal impact. By aligning our engineering strength with JazzWorld’s regional footprint, this partnership is designed to move quickly from development to deployment across multiple markets.”

Industry analysts view the agreement as a major milestone in JazzWorld’s evolution from a digital operator into a regional technology and innovation leader. The partnership reflects the growing maturity of Pakistan’s software and AI ecosystem and highlights the role of cross-border collaboration in scaling digital exports responsibly and at speed.