Jazz empowers students, teachers with digital tools, training

ISLAMABAD, Apr 25 (APP):Jazz, in collaboration with Tech Valley and Google for Education, has equipped over 50,000 students and 5,000 teachers across Pakistan with digital tools and training, strengthening the country’s journey toward a more inclusive and tech-driven future.

The initiative has promoted digital literacy, online safety, creative thinking, and collaborative learning by leveraging tools like Google Workspace for Education and Chromebooks.

Marking Girls in ICT Day, Jazz reaffirmed its dedication to bridging the digital gender gap by celebrating the digital upskilling of thousands of female students and master trainers at the Islamabad College for Girls (ICG).

During the visit to ICG—organised alongside the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training and Tech Valley, students and teachers demonstrated how access to digital tools has transformed classroom experiences, enabling interactive lessons and personalised learning.

Sarwat Salahuddin, Chief Compliance & Diversity Officer at Jazz, said: “At Jazz, diversity and inclusion are core to our mission. We are working to ensure that women and girls have equitable access to digital opportunities, helping close the gender divide through our products and partnerships.”

Umar Farooq, CEO of Tech Valley, added: “This collaboration is a meaningful step toward digital equity in Pakistan. We are committed to expanding this initiative, empowering both students and educators.”

State Minister for Federal Education & Professional Training, Wajiha Qamar, praised the program as a “strategic investment in Pakistan’s future,” recognising the contributions of Jazz and Tech Valley in advancing girls’ education through technology.

The principal of ICG also commended the initiative, stating that the program has significantly enhanced teaching methods and digital awareness among students.

To further support digital inclusion, Jazz co-hosted a dialogue on inclusive digital transformation in partnership with the Ministry of IT & Telecom (MoITT) and the Universal Service Fund (USF).

Speaking during the “From Access to Transformation” panel, Fatima Akhtar, VP of Communications & ESG at Jazz, emphasised: “Connectivity is only the first step. True transformation requires skills, confidence, and safe spaces—especially for women. The future of tech must be built with them, not just for them.”

These efforts reflect Jazz’s broader commitment to empowering youth and women in Pakistan’s digital economy. As the country’s largest digital operator—serving over 100 million users across platforms like JazzCash, Tamasha, SIMOSA, FikrFree, Garaj, and GameNow—Jazz is transitioning from a telecom provider to a capability enabler, dedicated to transforming lives through technology and innovation.