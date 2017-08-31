World XI tour to pave way for international cricket, Yousaf

LAHORE, Aug 31 (APP)- Former Pakistan Cricket captain,

Muhammad Yousaf said on Thursday that the tour of ICC World

XI will pave the way of international cricket to Pakistan.

“It is beginning of resumption of international cricket

in Pakistan and it is going to be a very important cricket

activity after a long gap of almost nine years”,he told

APP here.

Former reliable and stylish batsman said people of

Pakistan have waited long for the resumption of cricket,

specially the youth whose number one favourite game across

the country is cricket.

“The wait is finally over and we will be seeing a high

profile cricket activity taking place in Lahore as the ICC

World XI is a blend of finest players chosen from seven

cricket playing countries”, he added.

Yousaf acknowledged the hard work and continuous efforts

of the Pakistan Cricket Board for making strenuous efforts

for bringing back international cricket to Pakistan.

“PCB stood firm on its stance of having cricket in Pakistan

and it pleaded country’s case at all the international forums

in a very professional manner and the international cricket

council also supported its stance and finally decided to send

its World XI to Pakistan”,he said.

The former Pakistan captain was of the view that return

of the international cricket will serve the cause of cricket

in Pakistan, especially at the youth level as the young

generation will be getting big inspiration by seeing the world

class players in action at their own ground.

“When I was young ,I learnt a lot of cricket by watching

foreign players playing in Pakistan on different occasions and

it was a big way of learning which eventually helped me to become

a quality cricketer”,he quoted his own example in this regard.

Yousaf said the newly elected Chairman of the PCB , Najam

Sathi deserves praise for ensuring the return of international

cricket to Pakistan.

“He (Sathi) launched Pakistan Super League and made it a

success, then its final was successfully organised in Lahore

and all these efforts served as trust building measures which

helped in convincing the ICC and other cricket playing countries

to send their teams to Pakistan”, said the former batsman.

To a question, he said, he was ready to serve Pakistan

cricket in any role and he has special passion to work at grass

root level for the betterment of game.

“Even my services are also available for the PSL and its

participating teams because whatever I have earned in life is

because of cricket and I will be delighted to serve the game

to contribute in the national duty “,he asserted.

Yousaf said the next three months are very important for

Pakistan cricket as after the tour of World XI, Sri Lankan and

West Indies teams will be visiting Pakistan.

“These are defining moments of Pakistan cricket and they

will decide the course of visits of foreign teams in near future

and once again we will be having international cricket events

in different parts of the country on regular basis”,he added.