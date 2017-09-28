Work in full swing for remodeling Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): National Institute of Folk and

Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has started work on the renovation of CDs shop, book shop, sharbat shop and Lok Khaba.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr.Fouzia Saeed told APP

that work is in full swing on the reconstruction and remodeling of Lok Virsa to facilitate the visitors with more better services.

She said that work on construction of a ‘Sharbat Shop’,

is already completed, adding that the shop will serve as a place to enjoy a variety of traditional Sharbat as well as a tourist attraction for visitors at Lok Virsa.

Dr. Fouzia Saeed said that reconstruction of CD bookshop and Lok Khaba is underway which would be completed soon and reopen for the public.

She said that renewed CD/BookShop would provide an opportunity to the visitors to buy the videos and CDs of folk music, documentaries of their choice.

She said that on daily basis thousands of people are visiting

Lok Virsa, adding that specially on Saturday and Sunday most visitors come from other cities to enjoy tour of Heritage Museum.