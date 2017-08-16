Withdrawal of troops precondition for talks with India over border dispute: China

BEIJING, Aug 16 (APP): China on Wednesday reiterated that it would not

hold talk with India over border dispute until withdrawal of Indian border guards from the Chinese territory as it was a precondition for any meaningful dialogue between the two countries.

As for the illegal trespass of Indian border troops in Doklam area,

China’s position is firm and consistent that is Indian border troops must be withdrawn unconditionally and this is precondition for any meaningful dialogue between the two sides, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokespeson Hua Chunying said during her regular press briefing here.

When asked to comment on the reports of a skirmish between Chinese and

Indian troops in Ladakh, she said “I am not aware of the information.”

Indian media had claimed that Indian border guards yesterday foiled an

attempt by the Chinese soldiers to enter Indian territory in Ladakh, resulting in stone pelting that caused minor injuries to people on both sides.

Hua Chunying said the Chinese side was committed to peace and stability

of the China-India order and the Chinese troops always patrolled along the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

We urge the Indian side abide by the LAC and relevant conventions

between the two sides and upholds peace and stability of China-India border, she added.

Responding to a question, she said the skirmish in Ladakh has nothing to

do with Doklam standoff between China and India.

When her attention was drawn about telephonic talk between the US

President and the Indian prime minister in connection with India’s Independence Day and that the both countries had agreed to enhance cooperation in Indo-Pacific region, she commented that all the countries could develop relations which were conducive to regional peace and development.