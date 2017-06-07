UN chief condemns terrorist attacks in Tehran

UNITED NATIONS, June 7 (APP): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

has condemned Wednesday’s deadly terrorist attacks on the mausoleum of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and the Parliament (Majlis) building in

Tehran, while urging all countries to cooperate with each other in

fighting terrorism.

“The Secretary-General hopes those responsible for this

unjustifiable violence will be swiftly brought to justice,” a statement

read out by UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

“He extends his sincere condolences to the Government of the Islamic

Republic of Iran and the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured,” the statement said.

“All countries must work together in fighting terrorism while

upholding the universal rights and values that bind the global

community,” it added.