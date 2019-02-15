UN announces roadmap to Climate Summit in 2019

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 15 (APP):The year 2019 is the “last chance” for the international community to take effective action on climate change, General Assembly President Maria Espinosa has said during a briefing to announce the UN’s roadmap to the Climate Summit in September.

Ms Espinosa was speaking alongside the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General on the Climate Summit, Ambassador Luis Alfonso de Alba of Mexico, at UN Headquarters in New York on Thursday.