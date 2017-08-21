UAE Ambassador calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI, Aug 21 (APP): Ambassador of UAE to Pakistan,

Essa Abdullah Al Basha Al-Noaimi on Monday called on Chief of

Army Staff General (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa to bid farewell

at the end of his tenure in Pakistan.

Matters of mutual interest, including regional security

issues were discussed during the meeting, said a statement issued

here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated

Pakistan Army’s contributions for peace and stability in the

region and pledged to keep working for better relations between

the two brotherly nations.