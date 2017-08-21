UAE Ambassador calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI, Aug 21 (APP): Ambassador of UAE to Pakistan,
Essa Abdullah Al Basha Al-Noaimi on Monday called on Chief of
Army Staff General (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa to bid farewell
at the end of his tenure in Pakistan.
Matters of mutual interest, including regional security
issues were discussed during the meeting, said a statement issued
here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).
The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated
Pakistan Army’s contributions for peace and stability in the
region and pledged to keep working for better relations between
the two brotherly nations.
