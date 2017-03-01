Trials to select weightlifters for two int’l events on March 6

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (APP): Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWF) will hold trials on March 6 to select weightlifters for participation in two back-to-back upcoming international events.

“Our weightlifters are scheduled to take part in Asian Championship and Islamic Solidarity Games. We’ll hold trials on March 6 to select two different outfits for these two events,” PWF secretary Amjid Amin Butt told APP Wednesday.

The Asian Championship is scheduled to take place at Ashgabat, Turkmenistan from April 22-28, while the fourth edition of Islamic Solidarity Games will be hosted by Baku, Azerbaijan`s capital, from May 12 to 22.

Butt said there was no dearth of talent in the country and that was why the federation had decided to form two separate teams for these (two) events to provide a chance to maximum athletes to showcase their skills.

“Presently, 18 weightlifters of different weight categories are undergoing intensive training at a camp at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad. They are in this camp on the basis of their performance at the national level. And now again we’ll pick up contestants from these boys purely on merit,” he added.

He said though the weightlifters of eight weight categories were attending the training sessions, the federation would only send combatants in four categories to chip in Islamic Solidarity Games.

“We’ve have been told by Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) that we can send four athletes and a coach for the Islamic Solidarity Games.

“Now it will be our effort to send at least the same number of athletes to the Asian Championship,” he added.

He said both the weightlifting events would be very tough as top athletes would be featuring in them. “But we are also doing our best and are expecting some good results from our weightlifters,” he added.