Trade with Pakistan a priority: Iranian envoy

LAHORE, July 18 (APP): Islamic Republic of Iran’s Consul-General

in Lahore Hossein Bani Assadi said on Tuesday that trade with

Pakistan was a priority of his country.

Speaking at a farewell party, arranged at the Federation of

Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) here, he

said: “Iranian government is ready to facilitate Pakistani business community. We are ready for cooperation in banking sector between

the two countries.

“However, there is dire need for involvement of Pakistani

high-ups and business community for trade promotion.”

Bani Assadi said that peace and security of Pakistan and Iran was

associated with each other and both were important countries of

the region as they shared political and cultural ties.

“Iran will never like to have disturbance in Pakistan’s economic

and political stability. Interaction is the first step for business promotion,” he added.

The consul-general said that the business communities in the two

countries would have to increase interaction to share their experiences

in the larger interest of the peoples of two brotherly nations. He said

that the volume of mutual trade between Pakistan and Iran did not match their respective potentials, asserting that chambers of commerce in

the two countries would have to focus on expansion of trade by holding single country exhibitions and exchanging trade delegations.

On this occasion, FPCCI Regional Chairman and Vice President

Manzoorul Haq Malik highlighted many points related to bilateral trade including removal of non-tariff barriers, enhancement of private sector cooperation and joint investment, holding of a single country exhibition, direct flights between Pakistan and Iran, removal of border trade

barriers, resolution of bilateral trade transactions in Iranian riyal

and Pak rupee, facilitating transit trade, engineering and consultancy services, etc.

Malik said that Pakistan and Iran were the two biggest Islamic countries

in the region, and hence had a lot of responsibilities to shoulder. Both countries could work together for a better future not only for the better future of their respective nations, but also for the

entire region.

He suggested that Pakistan and Iran should work for swift visa

policy through the White Card Sticker Policy as a member of ECO CCI.

Ali Raza Razavi said on the occasion that history was witness to

the fact that Iran and Pakistan share same civilisation and cultural values. Pakistan’s love and affection for Iran dates back to

pre-Partition and this process is continuing till today.

He thanked Bani Asadi and hoped for the best for his future

endeavours.

A large number of the business community of Pakistan was also

there and paid gratitude to the consul-general for his successful

tenure in Lahore.